Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.0% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 89,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.05. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

