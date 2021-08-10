Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.05. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

