Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 110,368 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $57.91. 9,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,955. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

