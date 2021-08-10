Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Stock Position Lifted by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 8.4% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VFMO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,676 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.46.

