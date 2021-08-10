Vanilla Network Trading Up 170.3% Over Last 7 Days (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $21.79 million and $436,438.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.11 or 0.00072297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 170.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00159954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00148187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,768.87 or 0.99943635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.99 or 0.00831963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 816,749 coins and its circulating supply is 658,143 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

