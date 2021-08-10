Vast Resources’ (VAST) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Vast Resources (LON:VAST)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Vast Resources stock traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6.92 ($0.09). 5,159,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,823. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. Vast Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 24.30 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.66.

In other news, insider Paul Fletcher purchased 365,000 shares of Vast Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £25,550 ($33,381.24).

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

