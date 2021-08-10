Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Vaxcyte worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.50. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $179,179.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $115,757.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,434. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.