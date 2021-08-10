Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.250-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.99 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VECO. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -208.45 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

