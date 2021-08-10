Veil Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Veil has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $934.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veil has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,731.62 or 0.99900282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00030973 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.37 or 0.01038438 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.77 or 0.00349023 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.20 or 0.00387095 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006569 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00068947 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004502 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

