Velas Price Up 4% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Velas has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $108.06 million and $3.13 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000973 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001429 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001102 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

