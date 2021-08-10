Ventas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,432 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 697% compared to the average daily volume of 1,183 put options.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.06. The company had a trading volume of 149,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -228.44, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.43. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 79.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 53,741 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 362,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 76,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 948,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 47,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.