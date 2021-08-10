Verasity (VRA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $31.13 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $77.31 million and approximately $31.13 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00195374 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,280,810,627 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

