Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI)’s share price fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.25 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 74.40 ($0.97). 9,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 112,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.99).

The firm has a market cap of £105.46 million and a P/E ratio of -12.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09, a quick ratio of 26.21 and a current ratio of 26.51.

Verici Dx Company Profile (LON:VRCI)

Verici Dx plc engages in developing and commercializing clinical diagnostics kidney transplant tests. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Penarth, United Kingdom. As of July 10, 2020, Verici Dx plc is a former subsidiary of Renalytix AI plc.

