Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III Sells 751 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

C Malcolm Holland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, C Malcolm Holland III sold 100 shares of Veritex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.

VBTX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.63. 114,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,200. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. Analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Veritex by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

