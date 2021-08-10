Veriti Management LLC Buys 1,595 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,831,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSA opened at $309.78 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $195.26 and a fifty-two week high of $316.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Several analysts have commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

