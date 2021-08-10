Veriti Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 82.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $58,599,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after buying an additional 217,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $255.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

