Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 295,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,899,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $229.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

