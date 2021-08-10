Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 295,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.26. 149,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,899,533. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $228.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

