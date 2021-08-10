Vertcoin (VTC) Price Up 13.3% This Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $34.42 million and $442,480.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001241 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,277.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.31 or 0.06900398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.26 or 0.01292618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.02 or 0.00360046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00128375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.36 or 0.00579450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00336762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.28 or 0.00287731 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,274,622 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

