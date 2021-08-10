Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,144 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 4.9% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.59. 71,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,868. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.