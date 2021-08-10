Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,061.17

Shares of Victoria plc (LON:VCP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,061.17 ($13.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($14.11). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 1,080 ($14.11), with a volume of 123,715 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Victoria from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,175 ($15.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Victoria alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,061.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.88. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 469.57.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.