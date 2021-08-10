VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.75 and last traded at $73.64. Approximately 9,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 21,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.43.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.68.

