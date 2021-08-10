VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading 32.5% Higher Over Last Week

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $25.55 million and $2.05 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00054390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.92 or 0.00863123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00108846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00157927 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

