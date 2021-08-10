Vidulum (VDL) Market Cap Hits $259,495.25

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 63.9% against the dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $259,495.25 and $311.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006443 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 186.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

