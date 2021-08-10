Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) & Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Head-To-Head Survey

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

53.1% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Global Cord Blood’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $131.31 million 2.11 $31.53 million $0.78 8.94 Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.43 $77.57 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Viemed Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viemed Healthcare and Global Cord Blood, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.34%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Profitability

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 9.24% 13.89% 9.83% Global Cord Blood 43.75% 12.06% 6.63%

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Global Cord Blood on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and other respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2020, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.