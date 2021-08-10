VIG (VIG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $299.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $893,881.15 and approximately $299.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIG has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000821 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,698,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.