Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given New $42.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist cut their target price on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.52. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

