Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Down 4.8%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s share price was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.17 and last traded at $33.51. Approximately 86,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,128,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 37,328 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 86,928 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 286,676 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

