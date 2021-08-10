Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87). 1,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 68,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.94).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Virgin Wines UK in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 226.63. The company has a market cap of £122.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56.

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

