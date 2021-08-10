Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.2% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V traded down $3.68 on Tuesday, reaching $236.32. The company had a trading volume of 119,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,871. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $460.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

