Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $123,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.17. 252,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,324,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

