Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $674,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,345 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,034 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $12,845,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $6,730,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 277,281 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 782.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 268,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $690.99 million and a P/E ratio of 66.50.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

