Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Up to $17.29

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $18.34. Vital Farms shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 8,040 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VITL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $726.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $674,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,345 shares of company stock worth $10,944,034 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

