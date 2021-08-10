Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Exchanges

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $37,635.65 and approximately $2,315.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

