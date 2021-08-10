Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Vroom alerts:

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.93. Vroom has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,957,774 shares of company stock valued at $85,524,962. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after buying an additional 5,477,398 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 50,043.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after buying an additional 3,865,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after buying an additional 2,995,454 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at $112,769,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,537,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,842,000 after buying an additional 1,668,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.