VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. VSE reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of VSEC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,747. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.12 million, a P/E ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.56. VSE has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $53.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

