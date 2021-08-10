Vtex (VTEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VTEX opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Vtex has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $32.42.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

