W Green Pay (WGP) Price Hits $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $174,898.58 and $10,099.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.00854465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00106271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00040182 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.