Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 151.57% from the stock’s previous close.
WTRH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.
WTRH stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Waitr has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of -3.02.
Waitr Company Profile
Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.
