Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 151.57% from the stock’s previous close.

WTRH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

WTRH stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Waitr has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of -3.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Waitr by 3,185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,919,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Waitr by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waitr by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,609 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after buying an additional 656,961 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

