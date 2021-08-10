Wall Street Games Hits Market Cap of $14.48 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $14.48 million and $4.48 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00045483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00163165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00146888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,020.41 or 0.99986920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00816527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

