Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Trimmed by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after buying an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after buying an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

WMT stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,679,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.