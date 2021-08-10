Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 68.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.1% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 354,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 201.5% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.08. 506,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,275,108. The firm has a market cap of $414.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.