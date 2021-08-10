Warburg Research Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €15.50 Price Target

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.19 ($15.51).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of KCO stock opened at €12.77 ($15.02) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.75. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of €13.49 ($15.87). The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -130.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.