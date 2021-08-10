Warp Finance Trading Down 5.3% This Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $85.38 or 0.00187460 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $399,052.19 and approximately $2,475.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007926 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.