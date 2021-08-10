Waste Management’s (WM) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Waste Management (LON:WM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Waste Management to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 236.67 ($3.09).

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery.

