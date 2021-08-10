WAX (WAXP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.40 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $303.75 million and approximately $15.40 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAX has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001112 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00075621 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,769,187,964 coins and its circulating supply is 1,696,474,813 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars.

