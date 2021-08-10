Webcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $69,714.17 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Webcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Webcoin has a market cap of $69,714.17 and $5.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Webcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00054064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.22 or 0.00852835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00107436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00041534 BTC.

Webcoin Coin Profile

Webcoin (WEB) is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Buying and Selling Webcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

