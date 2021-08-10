WebDollar (WEBD) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $160,478.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WebDollar has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WebDollar

WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,447,092,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,499,143,871 coins. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WebDollar Coin Trading

