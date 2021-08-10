Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BP (BP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BP (NYSE: BP) in the last few weeks:

8/6/2021 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BP has a strong portfolio of upstream projects, which has been backing impressive production growth. Since 2016, it has placed several key upstream projects online that will help the integrated energy player generate 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent production per day of new production by this year. BP has set an aggressive energy transition plan to capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand. The company has set a goal of developing 50 gigawatts (GW) of net renewable energy generating capacity in a decade, representing a massive improvement from 2.5 GW capacity the company has developed so far. The British energy giant recently reported strong second-quarter results, thanks to higher realizations of commodity prices. Before announcing results for the third quarter, the company plans to buy back $1.4 billion worth of shares.”

8/6/2021 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $28.49 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.74.

8/4/2021 – BP had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/4/2021 – BP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/23/2021 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/22/2021 – BP was given a new $23.76 price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – BP had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/6/2021 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/30/2021 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – BP was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.74.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,585,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s payout ratio is currently -73.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of BP by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 455,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 83,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 41,843 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

