Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mondelez International (MDLZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ):
- 8/6/2021 – Mondelez International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/28/2021 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $63.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mondelez International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,594,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,313. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
